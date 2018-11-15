Brexit
Germany wants close ties with UK after "so sad" Brexit - minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Europe Minister Michael Roth said that, while Berlin did not want a Brexit, it was in the interests of both sides that Britain and the EU have close ties after the country leaves the bloc.

“We don’t want a Brexit. Not at all,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s a lose-lose situation for both the EU and UK. So sad. Yet given the circumstances a “soft” Brexit and close relations between EU and UK are in our common interest.”

