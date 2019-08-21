German finance minister - Brexit deal will not be changed

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a news conference on his bid to lead the centre-left SPD party in Berlin, Germany, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Britain should not expect changes to the existing Brexit deal, adding that the situation had not changed with the change of government in Britain.

“We have prepared a treaty and nobody should expect any of its provisions to be changed,” Scholz told a news conference.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin later on Wednesday and tell her that unless she agrees to change the Brexit deal, Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal.