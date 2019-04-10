Brexit
Germany's Scholz says still confident UK parliament will OK Brexit deal - CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Olaf Scholz addresses a news conference to present the budget plans for 2019 and the upcoming years in Berlin, Germany March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

(Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told CNBC he was “still confident” that the UK parliament will agree on a Brexit deal, adding that talks between the UK government and the opposition Labour Party were good for both Europe and Britain.

“I am still confident that there will be a majority in the parliament for agreeing to the treaty between the European Union and the United Kingdom,” Scholz said in an interview to CNBC.

