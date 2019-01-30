Germany - Opening Brexit divorce deal 'not on the agenda'

FILE PHOTO: German government spokesman Steffen Seibert addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday said a renegotiation of the Withdrawal Agreement on Britain’s departure from the European Union was “not on the agenda”, after British lawmakers demanded Prime Minister Theresa May renegotiate the Brexit divorce deal.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Berlin welcomed British lawmakers’ vote late on Tuesday in favour of an amendment ruling out a no-deal Brexit. That measure is, however, not legally binding.

“The federal government has taken note that the British lower house requires more clarity about the future border regime between Ireland and Northern Ireland and now it is up to the prime minister, Theresa May, the EU lead negotiator, Michel Barnier, and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to give concrete explanations on this issue,” Seibert told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

“Opening the Withdrawal Agreement is not on the agenda,” he added.