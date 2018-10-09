German FinMin aims for post-Brexit transition period until end-2020 in tax law - WiWo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz aims for German tax law to treat Britain like a member state of the European Union after it leaves the bloc until the end of 2020, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing a draft law.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz at the start of the 2019 budget debate at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The transition period would affect especially corporate tax as well as building societies and covered bonds, the magazine reported on Tuesday.

Germany’s finance ministry had no immediate comment.