German FinMin aims for post-Brexit transition period until end-2020 in tax law - WiWo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz aims for German tax law to treat Britain like a member state of the European Union after it leaves the bloc until the end of 2020, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing a draft law.
The transition period would affect especially corporate tax as well as building societies and covered bonds, the magazine reported on Tuesday.
Germany’s finance ministry had no immediate comment.
