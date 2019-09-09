Britain must make clear Brexit proposals to avoid no-deal - Germany

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a news conference following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and its European partners are open to discussing with Britain how it can avoid a no-deal exit from the European Union on Oct. 31, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding that the British government must first clarify its goal.

“The British parliament has decided that it wants to prevent a no-deal (Brexit) and we remain ready for discussion in principle,” Maas told a news conference in Berlin.

“We must also make an orderly exit possible, which is preferable, but for this to happen we finally need a decision and proposals from London,” he added.