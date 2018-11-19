Draft Brexit deal is better than no deal - German minister

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth listens to a journalist ask a question about Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, during his press conference with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan and Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jacek Czaputowicz at the Western Balkans Summit in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - There will be no new negotiations on Britain’s departure from the European Union and the draft Brexit deal is better than a no-deal outcome, Germany’s European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Monday.

Critics of British Prime Minister Theresa May should know that Britain’s negotiation position will not improve even with a new leader, Roth told Germany’s SWR broadcaster.

“Ultimately I can only urge everyone to use reason and realise that no deal better than the one on the table can be reached,” he said.