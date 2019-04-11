German Economy Minister - Brexit extension is good news for all of us

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday that European Union leaders’ decision to give Britain an extra six months to leave the bloc was a good move and would enable the bloc to focus on other pressing issues.

“Heads of state and government in the European Union in Brussels have agreed to avoid no-deal hard Brexit, this is basically good news for all of us,” Altmaier said in a speech in Berlin, speaking in English.

He added that the six-month extension would mean the European Union will no longer be talking about Brexit first and foremost but can focus on other challenges like artificial intelligence and digitalisation.