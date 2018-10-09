German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - IW

BERLIN (Reuters) - A hard Brexit would result in extra tariffs of more than 3 billion euros (2.6 billion pounds) for German companies per year, a German institute said on Tuesday, adding that German exports to Britain could drop by up to 57 percent.

An anti-Brexit demonstrator holds a flag outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The IW economic institute in Cologne said such a scenario would hit Germany’s mighty auto sector particularly hard as it would face around 60 percent of those extra costs.

In the long term, a hard Brexit would probably result in price rises and a shift in Germany’s flows of goods, the IW said.