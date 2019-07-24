German foreign minister tells Johnson: 'Good luck, Boris!'

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks to the media after his meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman, Jordan June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain will remain part of Europe and a close friend of Germany, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday as Boris Johnson was set to take office as British prime minister.

“Great Britain is and remains part of Europe, a close partner and friend of Germany,” Maas said on Twitter, recalling that he and Johnson had enjoyed a trusting relationship when they worked together as foreign ministers.

“Good luck, Boris!” he added.