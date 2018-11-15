German minister: Brexit a tragedy not even Shakespeare could have imagined

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth listens to a journalist ask a question about Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, during his press conference with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan and Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jacek Czaputowicz at the Western Balkans Summit in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Europe Minister Michael Roth said on Thursday that Brexit was a tragedy that not even English playwright William Shakespeare would have come up with.

“Brexit - a tragedy. Not even Shakespeare would have conceived of that ... Very depressing,” Roth wrote on Twitter.