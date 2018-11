FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier arrives for a news conference of German Chancellor Angela Merkel following the Hesse state election in Berlin, Germany, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday he was optimistic that Britain and its EU partners would clinch a deal on Brexit, saying success was more likely than failure.

“I am optimistic that a Brexit deal can be achieved and will be achieved,” Altmaier told a Chatham House conference in Berlin.