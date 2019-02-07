German SPD leader supports Labour leader's Brexit demands - paper

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition, has written to Britain’s Labour Party leader to support his demands on a Brexit deal, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported.

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn met Prime Minister Theresa May last week and has written her a letter putting forward five demands by his Labour Party on the Brexit deal, his party said late on Wednesday.

“Your proposal respects the outcome of the referendum and, at the same time, Britain would remain associated with the European Union through a customs union and further cooperation,” Nahles wrote in a letter to Corbyn seen by the Rheinische Post.

“The fact that solutions and compromises are being sought across party lines is, in my view, the right step,” she added. “I want to encourage you and the Labour Party to continue along this path.”