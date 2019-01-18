Germany - It is up to UK to make next move on Brexit, EU27 is united

Brexit supporters hold signs during a "Leave Means Leave" rally in London, Britain January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

BERLIN (Reuters) - It is up to the British government to make the next move on Brexit and set out what it envisages, a German government spokesman said on Friday, adding that remaining members of the European Union would act as one.

“It is up to the British to take the next step,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference. “We must first know the content of what Britain envisages and how it envisages the way forward.”

“The EU27 will act cohesively,” he added. “There was a telephone conversation yesterday between the prime minister and the chancellor,” he said, without giving any details.