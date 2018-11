FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier arrives for a news conference of German Chancellor Angela Merkel following the Hesse state election in Berlin, Germany, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Splitting an integrated single market - as Britain’s departure from the European Union will do - would necessarily create a lose-lose situation, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Twitter in response to a Tweet about Brexit.

“We can soften the impact but will never prevent it completely,” Altmaier wrote.