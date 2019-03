German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives for the weekly German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed MPs’ vote on Wednesday to reject leaving the European Union without a deal in any scenario as “a sign of reason.”

In a tweet, Maas added: “This no deal is in no one’s interests, we have always made that clear.”