Germany's BDI industry body urges firms to prepare for disorderly Brexit

FILE PHOTO: The European Union and German nation flags are pictured before the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s BDI industry association said on Tuesday that the delay of a British parliamentary vote on Brexit increased uncertainty for businesses and added that companies should continue preparing for a disorderly Brexit.

The BDI said the European Commission should present its emergency plans as soon as possible and these should include unilateral provisions to avoid chaotic consequences such as in air traffic.

“Further close cooperation between Brussels and London is absolutely necessary for the economy. Anything else would create big difficulties for tens of thousands of companies and hundreds of thousands of employees on both sides of the Channel,” BDI Managing Director Joachim Lang said.