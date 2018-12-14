Germany's BDI: Many firms have prepared for hard Brexit but are nervous

German, British and EU flags flutter in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany December 11, 2018. REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

BERLIN (Reuters) - Many companies have conscientiously made preparations for a hard Brexit but they are all nervous nonetheless, the managing director of Germany’s BDI industry association said on Friday.

Joachim Lang told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that a hard Brexit - generally understood to be an abrupt exit by Britain from the EU without measures in place to safeguard the economies of both parties - was the worst case scenario and the likelihood of it happening had increased.

He added that from a business perspective, the draft Brexit deal was a good agreement.