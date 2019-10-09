Germany's position on Brexit has not changed, government spokesman says

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during her visit of Herrenknecht AG in Schwanau, Germany, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s position on Brexit has not changed, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, declining to comment on the content of a telephone conversation between Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Germany would strive until the last minute to reach a deal between the European Union and Britain, spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

He added that Berlin had made clear that Britain still needed to make improvements to the Brexit proposals it made to the European Commission earlier this month.