FILE PHOTO: German Justice Minister Katarina Barley attends a fraction meeting in Berlin, Germany October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Only delaying Britain’s departure from the European Union does not bring a solution, Germany’s Justice Minister Katarina Barley on Friday said.

“I think the EU would be ready to delay Brexit, but one has to have a plan on what is supposed to happen during this period,” Barley told rbb broadcaster.