No chances of a new Brexit deal - Germany's Roth

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Germany will not accept any British attempts to change the terms of Britain’s departure from the European Union, Germany’s EU affairs minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday.

“I don’t see any chances to renegotiate the package, the withdrawal agreement is the withdrawal agreement, and I don’t see any appetite to start new negotiations within the European Union,” Roth said on arrival for a regular meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.