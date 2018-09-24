No special rules for Britain in Brexit talks - German minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and it European Union partners cannot afford to make special rules for Britain on their single market, Germany’s European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said in a letter, warning that Berlin had taken measures to prepare for a no-deal scenario.

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth listens to a journalist ask a question about Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, during his press conference with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan and Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jacek Czaputowicz at the Western Balkans Summit in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

“We will not undo the single market or create special rules which could result in competitive disadvantages for our companies,” he wrote in a letter to the German government dated Sept. 19.