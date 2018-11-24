Spain reaches EU deal on Gibraltar, Brexit summit to go ahead - source

People walk along Main street in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spain has reached a deal with the European Union on Gibraltar, clearing the way for an EU summit on Sunday to approve a Brexit deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Saturday.

“Negotiations went on through the night with Spain and Britain. In a telephone conversation just now (European Council President Donald) Tusk and (Spanish Prime Minister Pedro) Sanchez reached an agreement on Gibraltar,” the source said.

“The summit will go ahead.”