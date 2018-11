Women talk through a fence separating Spain and Gibraltar in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Gibraltar’s chief minister Fabian Picardo said on Thursday that the peninsula was ready for any potential outcome regarding talks on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The main question mark ahead of a Sunday EU summit is over Spain’s demand to get assurances on the disputed territory of Gibraltar.