Spain says EU summit to be called off if no deal on Gibraltar

HAVANA (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that a summit of European leaders due to take place on Sunday to endorse a Brexit deal is likely to be called off if there is no agreement by then on the question of Gibraltar.

“If there is no deal, it’s obvious that what will happen is that the European Council will most likely not take place,” Sanchez told a news conference in Havana where he is on official visit.