A pedestrian walks along the seafront in front of the Rock of Gibraltar as seen from La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Gibraltar’s chief minister Fabian Picardo said on Thursday that the peninsula would be part of any agreement on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Spain wants it made clear in the text of the proposal that decisions on Gibraltar must be agreed bilaterally between Spain and Britain.