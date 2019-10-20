Goldman Sachs lowers 'no deal' Brexit probability to 5% from 10%

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said on Sunday that it lowered the probability of a no-deal Brexit to 5% from 10% after the British parliament withheld its approval until formal ratification legislation is passed.

“As for our baseline path, we maintain the view that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October”, the bank’s analysts wrote, adding that the probability for “no Brexit” stood unchanged at 25% while chances for a ratified deal edged up from 65% to 70%.