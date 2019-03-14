Brexit: Goldman sees greater chance of PM May getting deal through

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament, following the vote on Brexit in London, Britain, March 13, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it sees a 60 percent probability of British Prime Minister Theresa May getting her deal to exit the European Union ratified after parliament on Wednesday rejected the option of a no-deal Brexit.

The new estimate is an increase from 55 percent, which was set on Wednesday.

The bank said it still sees a “considerable” chance that Brexit will be reversed through a second referendum. Its subjective odds are at 35 percent.

The bank reduced the probability of a no-deal Brexit further to 5 percent from 10 percent.