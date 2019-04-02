Brexit - Goldman says risk of general election rises amid parliament impasse

FILE PHOTO: Flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament, ahead of a Brexit vote, in London, Britain March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday the risk of a general election in Britain has intensified as the impasse in parliament over the country’s exit from the European Union shows no signs of being resolved.

The report comes after lawmakers rejected alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Monday night.

The bank kept its estimates for the probability of various outcomes from the protracted process unchanged.

(GRAPHIC: No-deal Brexit probabilities - tmsnrt.rs/2VlgLGT)

(GRAPHIC: No-deal Brexit probabilities - tmsnrt.rs/2Ua88Pc)