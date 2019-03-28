Goldman Sachs sticks to Brexit odds after parliament fails to break deadlock

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs kept its odds on different Brexit outcomes unchanged on Thursday after British lawmakers failed to coalesce around a single proposal in indicative votes on the process of leaving the European Union.

The U.S. bank said the inconclusive process did underscore the lack of support in parliament for a no-deal Brexit, while the most popular options were only slightly different to the withdrawal agreement currently agreed with the EU.

“The options that attracted the most support... necessitate only minimal changes to the legally binding Withdrawal Agreement already negotiated between the UK and the EU,” wrote Goldman Sachs European economist Adrian Paul.

Parliament plans to take control of parliamentary business on Monday April 1 again in order to find a compromise through further votes.

“We think the outcome of that concluding phase is likely to emphasise support for soft Brexit end-states while undermining support for more abrupt versions of near-term exit,” wrote Paul.

Goldman Sachs still sees a 15 percent chance that Britain leaves the EU without a deal, a 35 percent chance that Britain’s decision to leave the EU is overturned, and a 50 percent chance that lawmakers eventually agree on a close variant of the current EU withdrawal agreement.