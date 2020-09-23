UK confident on overcoming difficulties to get EU deal - Gove

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives for a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is confident that it can overcome difficulties to secure a free trade deal with the European Union, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said.

“I’m confident that we can overcome these difficulties and secure a free trade agreement, which would be in everyone’s interest,” Gove told parliament on Wednesday.

“The government is absolutely committed to securing a Canada-style Free Trade Agreement.”