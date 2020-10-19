Gove says Barnier agreed to work on legal texts for Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - The Europen Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has agreed to intensify talks and work on legal texts for a Brexit trade deal, British minister Michael Gove said on Monday.

“It is the case that my colleague David Frost was in conversation with Michel Barnier and I believe it is the case that Michel Barnier has agreed both to the intensification of talks and also ... to working on legal texts,” Gove told parliament.