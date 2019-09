FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit negotiations with the European Union have seen significant movement in recent weeks, Michael Gove, the minister in charge of coordinating ‘no-deal’ preparations, said on Wednesday.

In parliament, Gove also said the government’s top economic priority was to maintain the free flow of goods into and out of the EU.