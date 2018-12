Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove, is surrounded be members of the media on Abingdon Green, in central London, Britain December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The most senior Brexiteer in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said on Wednesday he was sure that she would win a vote of confidence triggered by rebel lawmakers.

“I am absolutely sure the prime minister will win,” Environment Secretary Michael Gove said.