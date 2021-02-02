UK says serious problems with Northern Ireland trade, trust with EU damaged

Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives at Cabinet Office in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British minister Michael Gove said there were serious problems with the post-Brexit arrangements for trade with Northern Ireland and called for an extension of the grace periods that currently waive some rules.

Gove also criticised the European Union for damaging trust by trying last week to impose controls on the export of vaccines to the British province, saying they had acted unilaterally and without following the proper procedures.

His comments on trade disruption showed ministers are now taking problems getting goods from Britain to Northern Ireland more seriously, after the government initially said they were teething problems.

“In the short term there are a number of issues which I would not describe as teething problems - they are significant issues which bear on the lives of people in Northern Ireland, which do need to be resolved,” Gove told parliament.

“We do need to make sure that grace periods are extended, we do need to make sure that supermarkets and other traders can continue, as they are at the moment, to be able to supply consumers with the goods that they need.

On the vaccine row, he said the EU had acted outside the rules set out in the treaty governing Britain’s exit from the bloc. The EU swiftly reversed its position last week, but Gove said trust had been damaged by the episode.

“Trust between Britain and the European Union was eroded by the bloc’s moves to place export restrictions on vaccines to Northern Ireland last week,” he said.

“Trust has been eroded, damage has been done and urgent action is therefore needed,” Gove told parliament.