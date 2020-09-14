Britain wants EU trade talks to succeed - senior minister Gove

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives for a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants trade negotiations with the European Union to succeed and is not walking away from talks, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Monday, as the government tabled a bill designed to break the Brexit divorce agreement.

“What this bill is not doing, is not walking away from negotiations with the European Union ... We’re committed to making a success of these negotiations,” Gove told lawmakers.