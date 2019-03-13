Gove - leaving EU without a deal would be constitutionally challenging

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain would face political, economic and constitutional challenges to leaving the European Union without a deal on March 29, senior minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.

“There are also political challenges in leaving on March 29 without a deal... During the referendum campaign, we argued that we should leave with a deal,” environment minister Gove said, adding that tens of thousands of businesses were not prepared for a no-deal exit.

He also said there were “significant constitutional challenges as well,” and that a no-deal Brexit would make the situation in Northern Ireland uniquely difficult to sustain as there is no sitting executive in the province.