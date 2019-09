FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Michael Gove, the government minister in charge of preparing Britain for a no-deal Brexit, said on Tuesday this scenario would present significant challenges but that the risks could be mitigated.

Gove also told lawmakers in parliament that many of the steps required to ensure smooth trade after Brexit were the responsibility of businesses.