FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove appears to make a statement at Downing Street in London, Britain, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government respectfully disagrees with the Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was unlawful but the government will respect it, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.

Gove is the minister in charge of preparing Britain for a no-deal Brexit.