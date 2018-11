Britain's Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British environment secretary and prominent Brexiteer Michael Gove has turned down the chance to become Brexit secretary following the resignation of Dominic Raab, the London Evening Standard newspaper reported on Thursday.

The newspaper cited unnamed lawmakers. Gove has yet to comment publicly on Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal signed off by the cabinet late on Wednesday.