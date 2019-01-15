UK democracy at risk if lawmakers reject May's Brexit plan - Gove

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove leaves his office in London, Britain, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament risks damaging democracy if it rejects Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the European Union in a watershed vote on Tuesday, her environment minister Michael Gove said.

“The British people have placed a responsibility on us. Are we going to live up to that responsibility and vote to leave the European Union or are we going to disappoint them and damage our democracy by not voting to leave the EU?” Gove told BBC radio.