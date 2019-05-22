UK government will 'reflect' on reaction to Brexit deal over next few days - Gove

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove is seen outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will reflect on how people react to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, environment minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday when asked whether there will definitely be a vote in the week of June 3 on the bill.

“We will reflect over the course of the next few days on how people look at the proposition that’s been put forward,” he told BBC radio.

“There has to be a vote on a withdrawal agreement implementation bill,” he said.