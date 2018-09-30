FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2018 / 4:11 PM / in 20 minutes

UK will not give up environmental or animal standards after Brexit - Gove

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will not give up its high environmental or animal protection standards protections to win trade deals after Brexit, environment minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove arrives in Downing Street, London, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Speaking at an event on the fringes of the annual Conservative Party conference, Gove said it was an advantage for the United Kingdom to be known for quality food products and the government would announce a food strategy later this year.

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper; Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Peter Graff

