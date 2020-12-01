UK's Gove says: there's a chance of a no-deal Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, said on Tuesday that there was a chance that Brexit trade talks may end without a deal, the nightmare finale to the five-year Brexit crisis.

“We have intensified the negotiation process, but it’s important that the EU also lives up to its responsibilities as well,” Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Gove told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Asked whether a no deal was closer than anyone would admit, he said: “I think it’s certainly the case that there is a chance that we may not get a negotiated outcome, that’s why it’s important business prepares for all eventualities, but I very much want a deal and I believe that we can secure one.”