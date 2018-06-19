UK government will not accept Lords proposal of 'meaningful vote' - source

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will not accept a proposal from the upper house of parliament which hands lawmakers greater power over a Brexit deal, a government source said on Tuesday, setting up a showdown over plans for a “meaningful vote”.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sits next to Chancellor of the Ecxhequer Philip Hammond, and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt during an event at the Royal Free Hospital, London June 18, 2018. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters

The source said on condition of anonymity that Prime Minister Theresa May would stick to her offer to the lower house of parliament for a vote to accept or reject any deal she wins in Brussels to leave the European Union.