British Transport Secretary says Brexit will not be delayed

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - The process of Britain leaving the European Union will not be delayed via an extension of the Article 50 exit negotiation period, British Transport Secretary Chris Grayling told the Telegraph newspaper in an interview published late Monday.

“I’ve been in every Cabinet meeting and there’s been no conversation about delaying post-March 29,” Grayling said in the interview. “We are not delaying Article 50”.

With less than two months until Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29, many believe it is inevitable that the government will have to request an extension to Article 50.

Grayling added that the EU would have to take responsibility if Britain left without a deal.

“If they are not willing to compromise, if they’re not willing to work with us to find common ground – it will be down to them if there is no deal”, the Transport Secretary said.