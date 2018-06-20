FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
June 20, 2018 / 3:38 PM / in an hour

Leading pro-EU rebel lawmaker backs down, will support government on Brexit laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The pro-European Union MP leading a group of rebels threatening to vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit law said on Wednesday that he had accepted assurances from minister and would now support the government.

“Having finally obtained, with a little bit more difficulty than I would have wished, the obvious acknowledgment of the sovereignty of this place over the executive in black and white language, I am prepared to accept the government’s difficulty and in the circumstances to accept the form of amendment it wants,” Conservative MP Dominic Grieve told parliament.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.