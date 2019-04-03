Britain faces a long delay to Brexit, Hammond says - ITV

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will have to agree a long delay to Brexit and prepare for participation in European parliamentary elections in late May, finance minister Philip Hammond was quoted as saying by ITV’s political editor.

“Hammond has just told me Brexit delay will inevitably be long, that UK will have to prepare for participation in European elections and cabinet’s hope is UK would be allowed to Brexit earlier if deal passed in coming months,” Robert Peston said.