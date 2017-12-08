Hammond says Brexit deal is a boost to the economy

LONDON (Reuters) - The divorce deal agreed by London and Brussels on Friday is a boost to the British economy, Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday, as he urged both sides to now move on to a trade deal that supports jobs and prosperity.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street, London, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

”Delighted a deal agreed in Brussels that paves way for further progress on talks about future UK/EU relationship,“ he said on Twitter. ”A positive step. Congratulations @theresa_may

“Today’s announcement in Brussels is a boost for Britain’s economy. Now let’s conclude a trade deal that supports Britain’s jobs, businesses and prosperity.”