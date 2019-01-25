Britain's finance minister welcomes queen's Brexit comments

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives in Downing Street, after Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond welcomed the remarks by Queen Elizabeth on the Brexit debate, saying there was “huge wisdom” in the monarch’s call for the country to find common ground.

Without mentioning Brexit, the queen on Thursday urged the country to seek out the common ground and grasp the big picture in a coded plea for the political class to resolve the crisis.

“There is huge wisdom in those words and I don’t think anybody will be at all surprised to hear the queen advocating the view that in all things controversial we should seek compromise, we should seek common ground, we should seek a way forward,” Hammond told BBC Radio.

“That is actually what we do in this country. That is how we solve problems in this country... It’s been our enormous strength over centuries that we have been able to find compromises that bring the nation together.”